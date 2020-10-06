I will minimise political conflicts in Bauchi ― Bala Mohammed 

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has declared that he will do everything humanly and administratively possible to minimise political conflicts among arrays of political interests in the state for there to be development and growth.

The governor who stressed the need for tolerance and understanding among politicians to enable leaders to perform optimally promised to deepen stakeholding by giving an opportunity to all in an effort to minimise perceived or real political conflicts in the state.

Bala Mohammed on the recent political instability in the state stressed that, “I believe in loyalty to the people who gave us this opportunity for a person coming from Duguri, a community 120 km away from Bauchi to be given the opportunity to lead Bauchi State. I think it is a challenge that I will shoulder and I hope you will continue to support me so that, together we can take Bauchi to the next level.”

Bala Mohammed was speaking Monday evening on the occasion of his 62nd birthday celebration unveiled plans to award contacts for expressways across the state in a move to open up the frontiers of the state for positive development.

At a birthday dinner hosted by the State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi the Governor said that in line with his administration’s infrastructural development, Bauchi will be a centre of excellence in the area of infrastructure by overcoming the challenges affecting the progress and development of the state.

While regretting that, Bauchi has been left behind in terms of urban and rural development, he said that his administration will change the negative narrative for better with the support of major stakeholders.

Bala Mohammed said that “I don’t know what to say today, but let me thank Almighty Allah for giving me the opportunity now to be a leader in our state. Having clocked 62nd years in life, this is the largest notice of leaving the earth and I am humbled over the statements made by the speakers on me.”

He added that “I always plan on how I will succeed and people have so many expectations over me, but all of you here are my partners in my Bauchi project. I am always looking to do something that was not done before, especially difficult things.”

The Governor described agriculture as one of the key sectors of economic development and assured that his administration will harness agricultural potentials of the state in order to improve on revenue generation and declared interest to execute the abandoned projects of the past administration as currently, a number of such projects are about to be completed.

He said that “It is a great pleasure for me to stay in Bauchi so that I can deepen monitoring and evaluation, this is not a time for me to benefit from anything, we are working for the benefit of the system. I already denied my cabinet unnecessary spending just for us to provide the required services to the citizenry.”

” I need the support of all the Bauchi state indigenes, because you know I have suffered a lot because of blackmail, but I want to tell you that, there is nothing I am looking for now, I have got a lot with the blessings of Almighty Allah”, he added.

He concluded that the state government will continue to work with the Federal Government and other investors so as to bring positive development and changes to the state.

The First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed who organised the surprise dinner, felicitated with the Governor on his 62nd birthday anniversary and prayed Almighty Allah to continue to grant him good health and abundant blessings as he continues to pilot the Affairs of Bauchi state for the benefit of all.

During the celebration, notable Ulamas and Islamic scholars in the state offered special prayers for the Governor as well for stability, development and peaceful coexistence of the state.

