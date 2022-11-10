I will end insecurity in Birnin-Gwari if elected governor ― PRP flagbearer

People Redemption Party (PRP) gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State, Hayatuddeen Lawal Makarfi, has vowed to end insecurity in Birnin-Gwari, as well as the entire state if he becomes governor in 2023.

He made this known in an interview shortly after he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alh Jibrin Maigwari ll in his palace in Birnin Gwari on Thursday.

According to him, he decided to embark on the trip to the area in order to assess the level of insecurity bedeviling the entire local government area.

“Without, police, DSS, and other security agencies, we left Kaduna on Wednesday to Birnin Gwari believing in God the ultimate as our protector, and our first point of call on arrival was the palace where we met with the Emir, Jibrin Maigwari. After the interface with the royal father, we went to town to meet with the critical stakeholders as well as the people.

He said further that what he discovered after rubbing minds with critical stakeholders in the area was disturbing.

According to him, the people praised him because they told him he was the first governorship candidate to visit the area.

“Also, the people told me that the last time any government did something for them was during the time of Balarabe Musa/Abba Musa Rimi was around 1980.

“So for the past forty-four years or thereabouts, the people have suffered neglect from successive governments. They told me that was the time the government of Balarabe Musa built roads, and schools, and provided water to the various communities in the area.”

According to the gubernatorial candidate, “I can understand why the area is facing serious security challenges, saying injustice, neglect employment are all factors responsible for the current insecurity confronting the area.

To this end, Makarfi vowed to take the bull by the horn and ensure that the first thing he will do if he becomes the governor is to tackle the issue of insecurity in the area as well as the entire state.

He noted that only a secured environment will bring dividends of democracy to its citizens, noting: “I will bring back the lost glory of PRP government in the LGA as well as the state.”