I will continue to serve my people ― Ogunbiyi

Accord Party candidate in the July 16, Osun State 2022 governorship election, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has promised not to relent in his service to the people.

Ogunbiyi, who said this on Saturday at his 60th birthday reception, which was held at Ileogbo in Osun State, added that his foray into politics was primarily to extend his beneficial value creation to more people.

He noted that the outcome of the last election would not stop him from reaching out to people with a view to creating value for them.

Ogunbiyi, who was full of praise to God for the uncommon grace that he had enjoyed, also expressed his appreciation to those who had helped him at different times.

The birthday party started with a church service at CAC City of Praise District Headquarters, Ileogbo. The church service witnessed ministrations by the Mutual Benefits Assurance Mass Choir as well as BJ Sax.

The church service was followed by the presentation of a book, Akin Ogunbiyi: Footprints of a Peerless Entrepreneur.

While unveiling the book, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, described Ogunbiyi as an enigma who is pride not just of Ileogbo or Yorubaland but the pride of the whole nation.

The paramount ruler could not hide his appreciation of Ogunbiyi for not just being proud of Ileogbo but also doing everything to support the town, calling on other Yoruba people to give as much support as they can to their respective hometowns.

The Ooni said Ogunbiyi is a man of high intellect, great humility and unblemished integrity.

Other monarchs who graced the occasion including the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrashid Akanbi; Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal and the Olu of Ileogbo, Oba Abeeb Adetoyese Agbaje, joined the Ooni to pray for the celebrant.

As part of activities to mark the landmark event, the Occupational Safety and Health Association United Kingdom (OSH Association UK) conferred the fellowship of the association on Dr Akin Ogunbiyi.

According to the President of the association, DrDalhatu Mohammed, the conferment was in recognition of Ogunbiyi’s contribution to the improvement of society at large.

The birthday celebration was witnessed by the cream of the society, including

captains of industry, politicians and members of the academia.

