I will appeal my disqualification ― Adamawa APC guber candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Binani has vowed to appeal the recent judgment disqualifying her from participating in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

It would be recalled that her rival, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, former boss of EFCC had filed a suit before the court challenging her emergence as the party’s flagbearer.

However, a federal High Court 1 sitting in Yola, presided by Justice Abdulaziz Anka, last Friday declared the gubernatorial primaries of the party(APC) invalid on the grounds that the party had failed to comply with its guidelines and constitutional provisions during the conduct of their primaries.

To this end, the judge disqualified her from parading herself as the candidate of the party and at the same time said APC can not field another candidate for the election.

However, in an interview, Senator Binani said Ribadu is like a brother to her and he equally has the right to challenge her victory in court but was quick to add she considered the judgment as a test of faith, adding that it is God who gives power to whom He wishes.

While urging her supporters not to disenfranchise themselves by destroying their PVCs the lawmaker posited that “The judgment having disqualified the election, has not given the option to the conduct of a fresh primary election of the party, therefore, my take, is to seek a judgement that would reaffirm my governorship ticket before the Appeal Court.

“I urged my teeming supporters should remain calm and wait for the outcome of the Appeal Court judgment.

“As APC presidential campaign coordinator for Adamawa State, my mission is to ensure victory for APC candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“We’re all members of APC. The fact that Malam Nuhu Ribadu, my elder brother, is a friend of the presidential candidate will not in any way discourage me from my task to ensure victory for APC in Adamawa State. It’s all about the party rather than the candidate.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE