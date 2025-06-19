I was advised to consult marabout over insecurity — Senator Karimi

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Sunday Karimi, has disclosed that someone advised him to consult a marabout in one of the core northern states over the rising spate of kidnappings in Kogi West.

However, he said that after due deliberation with his family, he felt it was more appropriate to consult with Christian and Islamic bodies.

“I am aware that the Israelites faced similar security challenges in the Bible and spoke with God, who delivered them. I know the God of then is still the God of now, and He will answer our prayers,” he said.

This approach, he noted, reflects his belief in the power of religious practices—particularly Christianity and Islam—to deter criminals and restore peace in the land.

Karimi stated that it is high time the area sought divine intervention in the incessant cases of kidnapping plaguing their communities.

Speaking at the First ECWA Church in Lokoja on Thursday, at a programme he tagged “Kogi West Seek the Face of God,” Karimi expressed sadness over the growing rate of abductions in the district.

“We are not pleased at all with the increasing incidents of kidnapping in our communities. An army major was killed recently after a ransom was paid, and a first-class monarch was kidnapped in his house and released after a ransom was paid.

“Though the federal government has advised against paying ransom, no one will allow their family members to be left in the hands of kidnappers,” he lamented.

Karimi emphasised that the situation is dire and has given their communities a negative reputation. He added that they have now decided to elevate the matter by consulting with the Almighty God.

Karimi, who earlier observed Islamic prayers at the Lokoja Mosque, stated that prayers will be held across both religious groups in all seven local government areas of the district.

He also announced that he has commenced a period of fasting, underscoring his belief in the power of prayer to address the troubling trend.

