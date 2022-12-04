I support change of leadership from North to South ― Obasanjo

Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, said he is in support of a change of leadership from the North to the South in the forthcoming elections.

Just as he noted that the country can no longer rely on oil and gas to develop its economy with the growing population.

He said this when the leadership of the apex Socio-Cultural group in Tiv land of Benue State, Mzough U Tiv (MUT) paid him a thank you and friendship visit

at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President enjoined Nigerians to work towards saving and restoring the country.

He urged the Middle Belt region of the country to continue advocating for a rotational presidency for the country.

“If Nigeria is ready to get it right, the 2023 election should be a turning point. We should not go for emotion that will destroy us,” he added.

Obasanjo, who was conferred with the title of a “Great Warrior” of Tiv land by the socio-political group while responding to the remarks of the President General of MUT, Chief CP Iorbee Ihagh (rtd), said only farming and other agric business could address the nation’s growing population.

“Only farming and agric business could tackle the nation’s growing population. Farming and agric business is what will feed the nation,” Obasanjo said.

He called on the Tiv people to focus on farming and agric business, stressing that he had put the experience of having his farm burnt in Benue State behind him, as he hinted at having an industry established in the state next year.

Ihagh earlier in his speech, stated that the reason for the group’s friendship visit “is basically to interface with you as our former Head of State, a political pillar, a nationalist and elder statesman to appreciate your overwhelming love, passion and concern you have demonstrated over the Tiv people,” stressing that it was also historic.

He listed three prayers for the former President’s consideration, including the need for the establishment of a fruit juice industry in Benue State and inclusive national politics.

