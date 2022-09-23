I remain active BoT member for life ― Walid Jibrin

The immediate past chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has said despite his resignation as BoT chairman, he remains an active BoT member for life.

This was even as he called on PDP and Nigerians to vote for Atiku in 2023.

In a statement he personally issued and made available to newsmen in Kaduna, on Friday, Senator Walid also thanked the party for appointing him the state chairman of the presidential campaign council.

He said, “For appointing me the chairman of Nasarawa state presidential campaign council, I want to sincerely thank the state PDP chairman and his entire exco, the elders, the caucus, and the entire PDP members in the state for giving me this very important assignment just after I resigned as the BoT chairman.

According to the statement, “this appointment will no doubt protect and strengthen the party considering my being in the party since 1998 when it was established.

Senator Walid recounted how he joined the party that year with nostalgic feelings, saying, since then, he had never left the party for any other party to date.

“I have been a true party man right from the unit, ward, local, zone, and state where I served as party leader.





Also, he stated that he served as national ex-officio, member Nwc, deputy national financial secretary, national financial secretary, member Nwc, BoT member, acting BoT secretary, confirmed BoT secretary, acting BoT national chairman, and finally BoT chairman the conscious of the party.

To this end, the Sarkin Fulani of Nasarawa state noted that he had been working with all organs of the party and will continue to contribute to the party as a result of his enormous experience.

He also disclosed that he will remain in the party and will continue to do so until Atiku becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.

“I hereby urge all PDP members and all Nigerians to come out and vote for Atiku. I want to assure you all that despite my resignation as BoT chairman, I still remain an active Board of Trustees member for life (BoT),” he declared.