BBTitan: I’m firewood on bed, Nana opens up

“Even while on bed I’m a firewood, like a log of wood”

Nigerian Big Brother Titans housemate, Nana on Tuesday said she does not have feelings for people, especially her male counterpart.

She made this known during a conversation with Jennie O, Olivia and Yvonne.

“Because of what I have been through, I have no feelings for people, especially male folks. Even while on bed I’m a firewood, like a log of wood,” she said.

The 22-year-old also narrated how she was pregnant and fetus decayed in her stomach.

“I was six months pregnant and didn’t know. I didn’t go for antenatal.

ALSO READ: BBTitan: How I became 300l dropout — 22-year-old Nana

“The baby died and was decaying in me. My aunt took me to the hospital and lied that I had an infection.

“I was relaxed, my mom said I passed out five times. I don’t know how the doctors did it that my womb is still intact.

“I have to do a lot of dirty and nasty things because of my parents’ negligence. I dropped out from school in 300 level because there was no one to train me,” she added.