BBTitan: I’m firewood on bed, Nana opens up

“Even while on bed I’m a firewood, like a log of wood”

BBTitans
By Israel Arogbonlo
BBTitans Nana
Nana

Nigerian Big Brother Titans housemate, Nana on Tuesday said she does not have feelings for people, especially her male counterpart.

She made this known during a conversation with Jennie O, Olivia and Yvonne.

“Because of what I have been through, I have no feelings for people, especially male folks. Even while on bed I’m a firewood, like a log of wood,” she said.

The 22-year-old also narrated how she was pregnant and fetus decayed in her stomach.

“I was six months pregnant and didn’t know. I didn’t go for antenatal.

ALSO READ: BBTitan: How I became 300l dropout — 22-year-old Nana

“The baby died and was decaying in me. My aunt took me to the hospital and lied that I had an infection.

“I was relaxed, my mom said I passed out five times. I don’t know how the doctors did it that my womb is still intact.

“I have to do a lot of dirty and nasty things because of my parents’ negligence. I dropped out from school in 300 level because there was no one to train me,” she added.

