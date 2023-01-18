Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital appoints new CMD

The Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Edo State, has appointed a new Chief Medical Director (CMD) in the person of Professor Reuben Agbonyosoria Eifediyi Acting capacity

According to a press release by the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mr. Ernest Ohue, the Board of Management of the federal teaching hospital, made the appointment following the expiration of the eight-year tenure of the former Chief Medical Director, Professor Sylvanus Okogbenin.

Professor Eifediyi, was until his appointment the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (C-MAC) of the hospital.

Eifediyi is a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

He is a Fellow of West African College of Surgeons (FWACS); Fellow, National Post Graduate Medical College of Nigeria, Faculty of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, (FMCOG); Fellow, International College of Surgeons (FICS); Fellow, Chartered Institute of Human Resources Management, Nigeria; Fellow Institute of Certified Professional Managers USA and Associate member, Royal College of Obstetrician and Gynaecologist (London) and many others.

He is a member of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), a former chairman of Medical and Dental consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) and chairman, Editorial Board of the ISTH.

He served as head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of the ISTH and chairman and member of various committees of enquiry both in ISTH and the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.