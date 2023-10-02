Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, popularly known as Shankscomics has recounted how he dumped internet fraud, otherwise known as ‘yahoo’, for skitmaking after failing to make anything from it for six months.

The skitmaker disclosed this in the recent episode of the 9jafathemousfaces podcast.

According to him, upon the completion of his university education in 2019, he travelled to Osogbo to learn the internet fraud business for six months but was unable to make any proceeds from it.

He revealed that his trainer gave him an iPhone 6 and advised him to quit and return home.

He added that he was at his lowest at the time as his father was also on his neck for graduating with a second class lower in engineering.

He said, “When I graduated in 2019, I went to Oshogbo to learn Yahoo (internet fraud). For like six months, I didn’t cash out $100, not even N5.

“It was even the person who was teaching me who asked me to quit and go back home. He gave me an iPhone 6 and I went home.

“My daddy that time dey shout say, you graduated with 2.2 from engineering department blablabla. That time my life don spoil. I just start to dey drink, dey do things.”

