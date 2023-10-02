The immediate past President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Sunday Asefon, has appealed to students and youth in the country to maintain abiding faith in the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, believing that he will turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.

He noted that, at 63, Nigeria was far from where it ought to be in terms of development and meeting the aspirations of the citizenry.

However, he mentioned that the country is now on the path to restoration with some of the policies enunciated by the Tinubu government.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, Asefon said that what is required at this time is to support the federal government in the implementation of people-oriented programmes aimed at cushioning the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

He commended the President for approving a provisional wage of N35,000 for workers as a short-term measure to reduce the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Part of the statement read: “My fellow young emerging leaders in the youth and student community, I must commend us all for the perseverance and unwavering faith exhibited thus far.

“While congratulating us all on this special occasion of our dear nation’s 63rd Independent Anniversary, it is essential that I share with us the proximity to the end of a rough and dark era in the affairs of our dear nation.

“With the Renewed Hope agenda of the new central government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are surely on the path to the restoration of value, dignity, equity, and justice with priority on youth development and education advancement, which are key indicators of a prosperous Nigeria.

“The practical commitment of the President Tinubu-led administration to these indicators has so far attracted the Student Loan Act, coming with the Education Development Bank.

“It’s also the sincerity of the Federal Government to this vision that birthed the approval of vehicles for all tertiary institution student union bodies, while a Presidential directive was issued to tame the unabated and arbitrary increase of payable fees on all tertiary institutions across the country, all towards fulfilling the promise of making tertiary education affordable.

“The government, for the first time, has appointed the youngest citizens, two practical young Nigerians, to helm the ministry of youth, among other significant responses to Nigerian youth and student demands.

“Young citizens, including student leaders, played a pivotal role in the pre-Independent era of Nigeria, and it’s also imperative that we, the young generation of this era, play our part in sustaining the independence and democratic governance in our land.

“The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration means well for Nigeria; he prioritises education and confidence in Nigeria’s youth, hence the need for our collective cooperation to assist the administration in achieving his mission to return Nigeria to a prosperous land.

“I urge us to shun any form of violence, as only where there is peace can the seed of progress and development germinate.

“I agree that the economic situation is never friendly, occasioned by the subsidy on PMS removal, yet we must not let our quest for comfort at the moment jeopardise our future aspirations.

“For every gain, there is pain; let’s remain optimistic as we pay the last sacrifice to make our nation great under the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…