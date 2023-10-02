A coalition of youth groups for democracy and good governance, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguard (BAM-V), congratulated the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

In a press release signed by its Director-General, Comrade Mohammed Abubakar Jibo, and made available to Tribune Online in Abuja, BAM-V expressed happiness that Governor Mohammed is leading Bauchi State during Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day, considering it a rare privilege for both the governor and the members of the Bauchi State Executive Council.

“The entire members of the National Executive Council of BAM-V, as well as members of our group across the nation, congratulate the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Kauran Bauchi, on the auspicious occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary.

We are particularly pleased that His Excellency is at the helm of affairs as the Bauchi State Governor during this period.

“We are equally delighted that this anniversary follows Governor Mohammed’s victory at the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election in the state, which he convincingly won, and his well-deserved victory at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the mandate given to His Excellency by the good people of Bauchi State,” Jibo stated.

While asserting that the Independence Day anniversary serves as a reminder of Nigeria’s founding fathers and heroes, including the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, and their relentless efforts to achieve an indivisible, united Nigeria, Jibo called on the people of Bauchi State to continuously support Governor Mohammed’s administration.

The BAM-V Director-General emphasised that supporting the governor will not only enable him to concentrate on governance but will also provide an opportunity to bring more dividends of democracy to the state, benefiting the people and Nigeria at large.

He then stated that due to its multi-ethnic and religious composition, Bauchi State requires peaceful and harmonious coexistence and tolerance among its people to sustain the relative peace currently being enjoyed across the state. He added that “there can never be development where there is no peace.”

According to Jibo, “On this Independence Day, let the people of Bauchi State, and indeed Nigerians in general, renew their commitment to peaceful and harmonious existence, as well as tolerance.

“Every individual has a vital role to play in ensuring peace in the state, in particular, and the nation in general. We can only talk of development in an atmosphere of peace.

“In view of this, BAM-V urges the people of Bauchi State to support the administration of His Excellency Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and ensure that peace reigns in the state.

“This will enable the government of the day in Bauchi State, under the leadership of Senator Bala Mohammed, to do more for the people, the state, and Nigeria by bringing more dividends of democracy to them and further elevating the state to greater heights.”

