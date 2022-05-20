I never beat up my constituent as alleged ― Nnamani

The former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnanani, has rejected allegations that he or his aides beat up people at a recent political meeting with party delegates in Enugu.

In a statement made available by his media office in Abuja on Friday, the serving Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial zone described the claim as a ruse, falsehood and malicious attempt to smear him.

He maintained that the scheduled meeting with party delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from two local governments of the state was held at the open arena in the council secretariat of Enugu North Local Government Area under a convivial atmosphere.

The meeting with delegates was to seek their support for his re-election to the Senate in 2023, having first been elected in 2007, 2011 and 2019.

The statement explained that on arrival at the venue of the meeting, Senator Nnamani went round to greet the delegates, noting that on getting to the pavilion where many delegates were seated, he noticed that there was an altercation between a group of suspected thugs and security operatives over an attempt to break into the security ring around him.

According to the statement, a scuffle ensued when a former chairman of Enugu South local government area, confronted the security men and reportedly held the rifle sling of an operative.





The situation caused other security operatives to swoop on him in an attempt to retrieve the rifle.

Any further escalation was however averted when Senator Nnamani intervened with appeals to all parties for calm.

The statement affirmed that calm was restored immediately and the consultations with the delegates followed smoothly.

Senator Nnamani was pleased that he used the avenue of the meeting to render an account of his stewardship in the upper legislative chamber just as he solicited their support in the forthcoming PDP senatorial primary, the statement added.

“My people were pleased with my accomplishments so far and they promised to return me to the Senate in 2023,” it quoted the former Governor as saying.

The statement disclosed that the delegates were also addressed by Ofor Chukwuegbo representing Enugu North/South and party leaders, who pledged to the success of the primaries in Enugu state.

