Deborah Samuel : Gov Tambuwal lifts curfew in Sokoto, bans all forms of processions

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has lifted the curfew imposed in Sokoto metropolis following a violent protest that followed the arrest of two students allegedly connected with the killing of 200 level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Samuel.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Isah Bajini and made available to the Saturday Tribune on Friday.

The statement noted the action of the state government was based on the powers conferred on the state governor.

The statement reads :

‘Acting on enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

section 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto has after due consultations, lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect

‘The Governor has urged the general public to be law-abiding and remain peaceful at all times stressing the need for peaceful co-existence amongst the people in the State.





‘ He reiterated the need for peace as the necessary foundation for any meaningful development

‘ The Government has, however, banned all forms of processions in the State until further notice

‘Governor Aminu Tambuwal thanked people in the State for their understanding in complying with the curfew.

