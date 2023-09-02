A man, Victor Olalere, has dragged his wife, Adeola Olalere, before Grade A Customary Court, Oja Oba, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, accusing her of irresponsibility, deceit, violence and attempt to take over his property.

Victor explained that he married Adeola, who already had three children for three different men, after she alleged that he had impregnated her.

He stated that he became worried after watching her for months, but never saw her tummy protrude.

According to him, he spent through his nose taking her from one hospital to another seeking solution to the stagnant growth of the pregnancy.

He added that he sought for spiritual assistance after orthodox medicine seemed to have failed them, but this likewise yielded nothing positive.

Victor stated that it took months before he realised that Adeola was never pregnant, but that her plan was to take over his property,that is his house.

The plaintiff said the defendant was violent and that she would fight him, seize his phone and refuse that he went out.

He added that his health began to deteriorate and that he presently had hypertension as a result of his business that was dwindling and finally crashed after he got married to his wife.

Victor told the court that Adeola changed the key to their house and refused him access to it since three years ago.

The plaintiff thus prayed the court to dissolve their wedlock and declare him the righful owner of the house.

Adeola refused to make an appearance in court despite being served court summonses.





Victor in his evidence said, “I got married to Adeola in 2017 after she lied to me that she was carrying my baby, but I did not pay any dowry on her.

“I was already married before I met her, but my first wife did not have any child for me.

“Adeola already had three children for three different men before she moved in with me.

“I bought the house Adeola and I both lived in for three years, a year before we got married and it is solely owed by me.

“I discovered that my wife is decietful, irresponsible, troublesome, and violent after we got married.

“My lord, Adeola lied that she was pregnant.

“I waited patiently to see her tummy grow, but it remained the same size for months.

“She insisted that she was pregnant and we sought for medical help to uncover the problem, but we did not have a breakthrough after spending through the nose.

“We later abandoned orthodox medicine for spiritual intervention, but again we were left dissapointed.

“We attended to this problem for more than a year without success.

“I felt her problem must have been as a result of stress and I stopped her from working.

“The weight of our problem started taking its toll on my business and it began to nosedive.

“Almost two years after we got married, my wife cooked up a lie. She told me that something came out of her private part when she went to ease herself in the night and that she could no longer feel the baby move in her womb.

“I became devastated looking at the huge amount I had expended on the matter, but I held my peace.

“Adeola made life difficult for me and refused that I had rest of mind.

“She was violent and fought me at every given opportunity, turning our home upside down.

“Any time I attempted to embark on a business trip, Adeola would seize my phone and glasses and lock me in the house.

“She would accuse me of wanting to go and see my first wife.

“My wife was in the habit of fighting me with dangerous objects whenever I returned from my business trip late.

“Her irrational behaviour caused a setback in my business and eventually ruined it.

“I developed hypertension as my business crashed under my nose and I found no help.

“Adeola made matters worse when she started struggling with me for the ownership of my house.

“She told anyone that cared to listen that the house was jointly bought by both of us and that she could do whatever she wanted with it.

“I went on a business trip and before I returned, she had moved out of the house and changed the key.

“She left my house under lock and refused me access to it since then.

“Since I am now above 60, I could only be offered a parttime job after my business collapsed. My take home is therefore not enough to meet my needs.

“My lord, Adeola has succeeded in destroying me. I want her out of my life.

I, further pray this honourable court to rule that she lay off claim to my house and declare the house mine.

The president of the court, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case and ordered that a fresh hearing notice be issued and served the defendant.

