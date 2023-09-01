President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate replacement of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC’s) Ondo State Representative nominee, Mr. Victor Akinjo, with a new Ondo State Representative nominee, Hon. Otito Atikase.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity), The president has equally approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Cross River State Representative nominee, Mr Asi Oku Okang, with a new Cross River State Representative, Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke.

Furthermore, the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is reappointed to a second term and will remain in an acting capacity, pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.

Tinubu had last week disbanded the board and management of the NDDC led by Lauretta Onochie less than a year after it was constituted by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

