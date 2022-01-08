I make a lot of mistakes, but working to be a better husband —Deyemi

One of Nollywood’s finest, Deyemi Okanlawon, also known as Deyemi The Actor has just recently celebrated nine years in marriage with his wife and also admitted he makes a lot of mistakes but definitely trying to be a better husband, father and son.

The actor had recently posted pictures of himself and his adorable wife on his Instagram page with the caption stating that it was their ninth year wedding anniversary and that behind those lovely pictures of him and his wife are many disagreements, many of which aggravated to the level of divorce.

“This is what nine years together looks like… Meanwhile guys, before you do ‘awnnn’ and ‘couplegoals’, please I need you to note the following; while I choose to share the good times, please note that the BTS of my family posts involves a lot of disagreement, not speaking plus the once or twice in a year outburst of ‘I am leaving’. (Thank God we have more senses and patience now)

“I am so flawed and make a lot of mistakes but I am truly putting in the work to be a better human, Christian, husband, father, son, brother, friends, colleague, mentee, mentor and citizen. God help me and my fellow menfolk. (Especially those of us that are handsome)” he wrote.