I made First Class in Law School to prove that excellence is possible even within rigid system —Ekundayo

Oluwaferanmi Ekundayo is a lawyer, entrepreneur, cybersecurity professional and a First Class graduate of the Nigerian Law School. In this interview with IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, he spoke on how his path has been defined by academic excellence and a multidisciplinary approach to problem-solving, among other issues.

YOU graduated with First Class Honours from the Nigerian Law School, an achievement many aspire to but few attain. What habits or mindset helped you reach this milestone?

Honestly, it wasn’t a superhuman effort. It was consistency, discipline, and staying true to my study method. I treated every day like a building block, even when motivation was low. I created a study plan that worked for me, took handwritten notes to reinforce what I read, and strategically engaged in group discussions. Beyond study habits, what helped most was the clarity of purpose. I knew why I wanted a First Class, not just for accolades but to prove that excellence is possible even within a rigid system.

Can you share a moment during your time at Law School that tested your resilience or shaped your drive for excellence?

A few weeks before bar finals, I found myself in a tough spot. I was travelling out of Lagos almost every week to check on my business operations in another city. The systems I had carefully put in place started to shake under pressure, and it felt like everything was happening at once. Balancing study time with business realities became overwhelming to the point that I seriously considered temporarily shutting down the business just to focus on my exams. It was a difficult period mentally and emotionally. What helped was grounding myself in routine, focusing on one topic at a time, and reminding myself that both my education and business mattered. That season taught me that resilience is not about choosing one dream over another, but about finding a way to honour both, even when it is hard.

Looking back, how did your undergraduate experience at Obafemi Awolowo University prepare you for the professional life you live today?

OAU was more than an academic institution. It was an incubator for building resilience. From long months of strike actions to outdated facilities, power outages, and chaotic registration processes, the experience forced me to develop grit early on. But beyond the challenges, what truly shaped me was the OAU spirit, that determined, get-it-done-against-all-odds mindset that so many of us share. I learned how to solve problems creatively, stay adaptable, and still aim for excellence even when the system was imperfect. I also benefited from a strong sense of community. The culture of helping one another through tough times was priceless. That blend of mental toughness and people-driven support prepared me for the professional world, where I now manage clients, lead projects, and navigate complex issues with calm and clarity.

Many law students feel the system is rigid and uninspiring. What advice would you give to them about making the most of their legal education?

I completely understand the frustration. The system may be outdated in many ways, but it is still your foundation. My advice is to extract value intentionally. Find what aligns with your long-term goals and deepen your understanding in those areas. Get involved in moots, internships, or digital law communities. The law school structure might be rigid, but your learning doesn’t have to be. Be proactive in shaping your education.

You wear several hats as a lawyer, cybersecurity professional and entrepreneur. What inspired you to blend these fields rather than focus on just one?

I was born into an entrepreneurial home, so from an early age, I understood what it meant to build, manage, and sustain a business. I also started a few ventures of my own, which gave me firsthand exposure to the regulatory and operational challenges many small businesses face. Those experiences pushed me to explore the legal side of business more intentionally, especially around structure, compliance, and protection.

As I worked more closely with startups, it became clear how deeply law intersects with business and technology, particularly in data protection, cybersecurity, and digital business compliance. That realisation was a turning point. I did not have to choose one lane. I could stand at the intersection and bring value from all sides. That is what I do now, helping startups and businesses align their operations with legal, tech, and compliance realities in a practical and growth-oriented way.

How does your legal training enhance your work in tech governance and digital risk management for startups?

Legal training sharpens your ability to think structurally, assess risk, and communicate complex ideas clearly, which are all essential skills needed in tech governance. Startups often operate in grey areas where regulation is either unclear or evolving. I help them navigate those spaces, whether it is drafting a privacy policy that meets applicable data protection standards, advising on digital tax obligations, or setting up compliant business structures. My legal lens helps me ask better questions and offer practical, solution-based guidance.

In your work with startups and SMEs, what common legal or digital compliance issues do you find, and how do you guide businesses through them?

Many small businesses either underestimate compliance or assume it is something only big companies deal with. I often find gaps in things like contract drafting, intellectual property protection, data protection, and regulatory filings. I guide them by simplifying the legal jargon, turning the law into steps they can implement. For example, I will break a data compliance checklist into bite-sized actions or help draft terms and conditions tailored to their specific product. It is about making the law accessible and actionable.

From a legal-tech perspective, how can Africa develop frameworks that balance innovation with user protection?

We need more adaptive regulation, laws that do not stifle innovation but still offer safeguards. Regulatory sandboxes, for instance, can allow startups to test solutions under regulatory oversight before full licensing. Collaboration is also key. Regulators, tech founders, and legal professionals must talk to each other. Above all, our laws must consider our context. Copying Western models blindly will not work. We need data protection, artificial intelligence, and digital finance laws that reflect Africa’s social realities and digital habits.

Many young people feel overwhelmed navigating careers in uncertain economies. How can they find clarity in chaos, as you seem to have done?

Clarity does not always come from knowing exactly what to do. Sometimes, it comes from just taking the next step, interning, volunteering, or learning something new. I did not always know where I was headed, but I stayed curious and tried to make each experience count. In uncertain times, build skills, not just resumes. Focus on what problems you enjoy solving. That clarity will begin to guide your decisions, even in chaos.

How important is mentorship in building a career like yours? Did you have mentors who shaped your journey?

Mentorship is everything. I had mentors who did not just advise me, but also modelled excellence. Some helped me refine my writing. Others challenged my thinking. Mentorship does not always mean a formal relationship. Sometimes it is someone whose work you study from afar. What matters is that you stay teachable and open to guidance. And when the opportunity comes, be a mentor to others, too. The cycle must continue.

If you could leave one message for the next generation of African professionals trying to redefine the future, what would it be?

Own your story. Do not let society’s rigid expectations box you in. The world is changing fast and Africa’s youth must be bold enough to define what success looks like on our terms. Build skills, build networks, and build character. The continent does not just need talent. It needs leaders who are curious, ethical, and fearless. Be one of them.