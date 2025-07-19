Ibadan set to host Femi Solar’s album premiere

•Dre Sticks, Buga, and other acts to perform

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital is brimming with excitement as fans, friends, and music lovers gear up for the premiere of Femi Solar’s new album, titled “It’s Been God.”

Scheduled to hold on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the much-anticipated event will take place at Best Western Hotel, Iyaganku GRA, and promises a star-studded evening that fuses gospel, fuji, classical music, and celebration.

Known for his fusion of gospel and traditional Yoruba rhythms, Femi Solar has built a reputation as a genre-bending musical force in Nigeria’s contemporary gospel scene.

The upcoming premiere is not just about launching an album—it doubles as his birthday celebration and a media briefing, making it a triple-purpose gathering that reflects the artist’s gratitude, personal growth, and deepening spiritual commitment.

Set to begin with a red carpet event at 3 PM sharp, the gathering is by exclusive invitation only and will host a limited crowd of 200 carefully selected guests, ranging from music industry stakeholders to devoted fans.

Attendees are expected to turn out in black and gold attire, a color code chosen to symbolise elegance, royalty, and divine glory.

In a press chat ahead of the event, Femi Solar described the album as his most personal and spiritually reflective work to date.

“This album is a declaration of faith, a reminder of where I’ve been and where God has brought me,” he said. “It’s Been God through it all—from pain to praise, from trials to testimonies. Every song is a piece of my soul, every lyric is backed by experience and divine inspiration.”

The headline performance of the evening will be a live orchestral rendition of tracks from “It’s Been God,” delivered by Solar and his band, The SJB.

According Solar, fans will witness a side of him that balances vocal power with emotional vulnerability, backed by the energy of live instrumentation.

The performance will blend classical gospel stylings with fuji roots, further expanding his artistic palette.

Adding to the excitement, Dre Sticks and Buga are confirmed to deliver electrifying guest performances, while the organisers have hinted at surprise appearances by high-profile artistes who share a spiritual and creative affinity with Solar.

The surprise acts are expected to ignite the stage and elevate the evening’s energy, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for attendees.

Among the highlights of the night is the unveiling of two sponsored tracks, which Femi Solar will be releasing as gifts to fans—a heartfelt gesture of appreciation to those who have supported him through the years.

“My fans are not just listeners; they are family,” he said. “These two tracks are dedicated to them. It’s my way of saying thank you for walking this journey with me.”

Beyond the music and performances, the evening will feature a media briefing session, during which Femi Solar will address journalists and stakeholders about the direction of his ministry, the purpose behind the album, and upcoming international tours.

He is also expected to speak on issues relating to spirituality in the entertainment industry, mental resilience, and how gospel music can influence social change.

Guests at the premiere will receive first access to physical copies of the album, branded merchandise, and signed memorabilia. There are also plans to live-stream parts of the event for fans across Nigeria and the diaspora who are unable to attend in person but want to be part of the experience.

Social media anticipation continues to mount, with hashtags like #FemiSolar, #ItsBeenGod, and #GoldenPremiere trending among fans and colleagues.

As the countdown to August 5 intensifies, Ibadan is getting ready to witness a night that blends musical mastery with spiritual testimony, wrapped in gratitude and gold.