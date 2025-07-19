PHOTOS: Actress Kate Henshaw celebrates 54th birthday in style

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has celebrated her birthday in style.

The actress who who turned 54 on Saturday celebrated the milestone with striking new portraits and heartfelt reflections shared on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning actress expressed deep gratitude for her life, career, and the many blessings she continues to enjoy.

Henshaw described herself as “fearless grace” and “strength in bloom,” radiating confidence and hope for the future.

“It’s still my birthday and I am just getting warmed up,” she wrote. “I am surrounded by so many of the things I prayed for. There is much more to come, I just feel it. Gratitude will always be a huge part of me.”

The post was met with an outpouring of love from fans, colleagues, and fellow celebrities who flooded her comment section with birthday wishes and tributes, celebrating her enduring impact on the Nigerian film industry.

