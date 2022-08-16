I have not resigned, I have four-year mandate —Ayu

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has dismissed reports of resignation from office, saying, should he decide to quit, he would only submit his letter to the deputy national (North) and not to a former President of the Senate, David Mark.

Reports had emerged Monday, that Mark was in possession of a resignation letter written by Ayu.

In a statement issued on Ayu’s behalf, on Monday, his Special Adviser (Media & Communication), Simon Imobo-Tswam, described the report as false, saying, it exists only in the imagination of those touting it.

The statement held that Ayu was elected for a four-year tenure and was not contemplating resignation.

According to the statement, “If Ayu were to resign, he will submit his letter to the deputy national chairman from his geo-political zone as prescribed by the party’s constitution.”

The statement further read: “The attention of the PDP national chairman has been drawn to sponsored stories in the news media today.

“The stories purport that the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has resigned. They added that his purported resignation letter is with ex-Senate President David Mark.

“We state, with all emphasis, that this story is, in its entirety, false, baseless, reckless, inaccurate and a complete work of fiction. If there is such a resignation, it exists only in the imagination of those who have made themselves available for hatchet jobs.

“If Dr Ayu had resigned, he would give his resignation letter to the deputy chairman (North); not Senator Mark.

“Section 45 (i and ii) of the party’s constitution is clear on this. So, where does Distinguished Senator David Mark come in here, being that he is not even a member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC)?

“It appears that those who have been procured to blackmail the national chairman out of office are not even aware of what the party’s constitution says about the matter.

“We are shocked that such reckless, vicious, mischievous and fabricated falsehood can find prime space in the mainstream media.

“The national chairman is on a crucial assignment: to lead the PDP on a historic rescue mission, come February 2023, and he will not be deterred or distracted by media terrorism or political blackmail.

“We restate, therefore, that the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has not resigned and has no plan of resigning. For clarity and emphasis, he was elected for a tenure of four years.”





“Sections 45 and 47 of the PDP constitution is clear on the removal and/or resignation of the national chairman. Those who don’t know this should get copies of the party’s constitution for more information on the matter.

“PDP members and the general public are advised to ignore any stories of such a phantom resignation.”

