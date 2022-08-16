ADP, others lament over campaign funding

Ahead next month’s formal commencement of political campaigns by presidential candidates and other seeking elective offices, chieftains of parties have started raising concern over how to raise funds for campaigns.

Presidential candidates are expected to cross the six zones to sell their manifestoes to Nigerians, amid poor state of the economy and insecurity which have since created lull in party activities.

Presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), who incidentally is the national chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Mr Yabagi Sani, told the Nigerian Tribune that funding is increasingly becoming a serious concern among parties.

He said funding the campaigns posed a serious challenge particularly due to the rising level of poverty among the populace.

Sani, who is an engineer, said: “It is a tough challenge, but nonetheless, it will only compound the problems of political parties. It will pose a big challenge. How do we convince already pauperised citizens not to be tempted to demand for reliefs from politicians?

“The only thing is that I am sure the problems will elicit solutions. For now, candidates will sell convincing programmes to convince the electorate. The security challenge will also militate against campaigns. Nigerians are completely disenchanted.

“As IPAC chairman, I will tell colleagues to ensure that their candidates embark on vigorous campaigns that will convince the electorate. As politicians, we aren’t bereft of ideas.”

The national publicity secretary of the APC, Mr Felix Mork, however, said funding of campaigns should not be a big challenge to arties that are creative.

He revealed that the ruling party had been brainstorming on how to generate funds without necessarily running foul of the law.

He added that the APC was able to raise huge sums during the sale of nomination forms that preceded its State Congresses and Presidential Conventions.

While nomination and expression of interest forms for presidential aspirants were sold for N100 million, governorship aspirants paid N50 million for similar forms.

The lawyer: “Well, finance has always been a challenge in party financing in any economy, particularly when you have to run campaign from top to bottom.

“But in our case, we managed to raise funds during our party primaries. We will also be mobilising funds to ensure a robust campaigns.

“At the party level, we are also brainstorming on how to raise funds to support our candidates.”





Asked to react to insinuation that the APC being the ruling party could always demand for money from federal revenue generating agencies where it has its chieftains as members of Boards of such parastatals, Morka dismissed it as mere speculation as he maintained that the ruling party would not breach rules.

