I have a good relationship with indigenes of Bauchi ― Bala Mohammed

Worried by insinuations gaining ground across the state that he is not in good working relationship with most highly placed indigenes of the state, Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has dismissed such insinuations declaring that they are far away from the truth as they are baseless and unfounded.

To this end, the governor said that he, as an individual, and his administration is in full support of every humanitarian activity embarked upon by sons and daughters of the state who are always willing to render philanthropic services to the state adding that they are only contributing to what the government is doing for the good of the people.

The governor, speaking when he received a delegation from the family of the renowned Islamic Cleric in the state, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi on Sallah homage at Ramat House, Bauchi over the weekend was referring to the insinuation of a personality rift between him and Bala Wunti declaring it as mere rumours stressing that there is no misunderstanding between him and Bala Wunti.

Bala Mohammed then pledged his full support to the ongoing renovation of the Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s mosque embarked upon by Bala Wunti noting with satisfaction, the outstanding support of the Islamic leader, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi to his administration through fervent prayers.

The governor declared, “I don’t have any misunderstanding with Bala Wunti as against rumours going on even on the ongoing renovation of the mosque of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi. Bala Wunti officially told me about it and I commend him for that”.

He added that “Bala Wunti is the kind of people we are looking for, I am in full support of all the projects he is doing to us in Bauchi state. Please extend my appreciation to our father and Islamic leader, Sheikh has done so much to me.”

Ibrahim Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi who led the delegation used the opportunity to offer special prayers for the success of the administration of the Bala Mohammed as contained in a statement by Muktar Gidado Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE