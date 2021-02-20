I feel giddy

I have been feeling giddy for the past three weeks. Each time I try to get up from bed, the whole room starts swinging in my face. I have tried different types of drugs without any luck. Please help me.

Abike (by SMS)

A feeling of giddiness, also known as a sensation of feeling off balance is called Vertigo. Vertigo is often caused by an inner ear problem usually those thought to be caused by a build-up of fluid and changing pressure in the ear. Other causes can be due to viral infections of the inner ear. Vertigo is often triggered by a change in the position of the head. Symptoms can last from a few minutes to a few hours or more and may come and go. Treatment for vertigo depends on the cause. In many cases, vertigo goes away without any treatment. For prolonged cases, a visit to the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor is very essential.

