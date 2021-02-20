Can I have a baby at 45?

I am a 45- year- old woman with two children, the youngest being 15 years old. Initially, my husband and I wanted only two children but now we have changed our minds and want another one. My fear is if it is safe to have another baby at my age.

Caroline (by SMS)

Getting pregnant at an advanced age such as 45 years is fraught with many untoward health hazards, some to the mother, some to the child. Apart from the likelihood after very difficult antenatal period for you due to your age, the possibilities of having a baby with some genetic disorder is also very high. The last time you put to bed was 15 years ago and your body physiology will be slow to adapt to another pregnancy at this age. It has also been established that cases of Down Syndrome (Mongolism) where a baby is born with some degree of mental retardation is high in cases of pregnancy at your age group. Although I have seen cases of 45 years old who had normal babies, I think that the risk to you and the baby is too high to take. My candid advice is not to get pregnant at this age. In the alternative you can adopt a child instead of putting your life at risk.

