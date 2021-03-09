I don’t know anything about kidnapping, Wakili says

A Fulani man, Iskilu Wakili, accused of being a kidnap kingpin and mastermind of several cases of abduction at Ibarapa zone of Oyo State, has denied his involvement in such crime, asking his accusers to come out in the open with their claims.

Wakili, who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune on Monday, at the State Criminal Investigation Department at Iyaganku, Ibadan, said he has never been involved in crime during his stay in the zone for over 20 years.

He also disclosed that two of his children were kidnapped in 2020, and he had to pay millions of naira to secure their release.

Wakili said he was at home on Sunday when he heard women among his household members shouting that some ‘Amotekun’ (OPC) members were approaching his camp and were armed.

“I told them to run for their lives, but I stayed back, lying down because I was sick and unable to run,” Wakili stated.

He said further that two men dragged him out of his hut naked and took him to Igboora police station in their vehicle.

He said: “I fainted severally before we got there. From the police station, we were moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

“I later learnt that my house had been razed and my son’s wife, called Kande, was shot. She’s lying in the mortuary now.”

Speaking further on the allegation of his being a kingpin in kidnap acts, Wakili said he never knew anything about the crime.

He added that he should be taken to the whole of Ibarapa zone to have his records checked, saying that he had never been involved in any criminal matter.

Wakili admitted to having cows that strayed into farms but said he had never been taken to the police station or got involved in kidnapping.