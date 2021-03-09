Business School to guide farmers on accessing CBN loan, others

CEDAR Farmers Business School, Ibadan, has expressed readiness to give proper guidance to farmers on how best to access loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Plc and other financial institutions.

Project Consultant, Mr Idowu Adewumi, told the Nigerain Tribune that the first phase of assisting farmers is the agribusiness seminar for farmers billed to hold later this month.

He noted that the seminar would put participants through the rudiments of agricultural law, livestock management, soil testing, land development, agricultural financing among others.

Adewumi, stated that:”The two major problems farmers are facing are: non-availability of land and lack of access to finance. We are going to proffer solutions to these major problems during the course of the seminar.

“In order to make the process smooth, we are partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for them to access loqan up to the tune of N10million.”

All that is required to pave way for farmers to easily get this loan would would be made known to them during the seminar.”

Principal Partner, Cedar Farmers Business School and former Provost, Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan, Dr Mrs Foluke Oluwatoyinbo, stated that the essence of the school is to ensure food security in the country and to encourage agriculture practice with the use of improved and mordern technology.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal. At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…