I cough at night

I have been coughing at night and anytime I lie down for some time. I took some cough mixtures but the cough has not improved. Kindly let me know what to do. I am a 60- year old business man.

Bassey (by SMS)

When you lie down at night, you lose the gravitational advantage that you have while standing during the day. If you have acid reflux, the acid comes back to your throat. A simple measure is to prop yourself up with a pillow before you go to sleep. By doing so, you’re able to combat the acid threatening to irritate your throat and minimize the mucus in your upper airway. It’s also crucial to be compliant with your doctor’s recommendations. If you’re supposed to take allergy or acid reflux medicine, make it a priority to do so. Small changes can go a long way in dodging night time coughing.