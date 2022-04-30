Pregnant with swollen feet

I am a 35 -year old lady who is 5- month pregnant with my second baby. I recently noticed that whenever I sit for long (about 1 hour) my feet will be swollen. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Judith (by SMS)

Most pregnant women have swollen feet and ankles at some point, and this is perfectly normal. Throughout the day the extra water tends to gather in the lowest parts of the body, especially if the weather is hot or you have been standing a lot. The pressure of your growing womb can also affect the blood flow in your legs. This can cause fluid to build up in your legs, ankles and feet. However, there are times when swelling could indicate something more serious. Contact your midwife, doctor or hospital immediately if the swelling doesn’t go down when you rest.