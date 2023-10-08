Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen, has stated that he cannot have a romantic relationship with a girl who does not add any value to the union.

The Napoli forward disclosed this while speaking with popular media personality Korty on her Flow with Korty programme.

According to Osimhen, he would not be eager to do anything for a lady if she is not willing to reciprocate the gesture and bring something to the table.

He revealed that he cannot imagine purchasing an expensive Birkin bag for a lady only to receive just a love message from her on his birthday.

He also noted that he does not care much about physical appearance when it comes to relationships, but rather values what his partner can contribute to the union.

He said, “I don’t care about looks o. They said table table, if you’re not bringing anything to the table, I’m not doing anything o. I cannot buy a Birkin bag for a girl, a Birkin bag of 100k+ and when it’s my turn, you’re telling me ‘a king is born today.”

