The governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the November 11 election in Imo, Senator Athan Nneji Achonu has urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently call Governor Hope Uzodinma to order over the ceaseless spate of killings rocking the State.

Achonu equally enjoined Tinubu to quickly intervene and arrest the unholy development in the State before it got out of hand.

Addressing journalists in Owerri over the weekend, the LP candidate regretted that the ongoing multiple bombardments happening in Okigwe Zone, have led to the destruction of lives, properties and livelihood.

He said: “As I address you now, so many families are left homeless, scores dead and many missing and yet to be accounted for. It grieves my heart, that these dastardly acts are being directed at defenseless citizens”.

He warned that the strange development which has claimed many lives and properties could have been averted if the Uzodimma-led administration had been serious and sincere in its promise to provide security for the people.

He also pleaded with Tinubu to quickly set up a panel of inquiry to unravel the recent killings and bombing of many villages in the Imo North senatorial district where many people including soldiers were killed.

He lamented that Izombe and Oguta have become no-go areas as a result of insecurity stating that the unhealthy trend if left unchecked might provoke apathy in the forthcoming guber poll.

“The governor is threatening the people with bombings in the 21st Century with a warning that if they do not move he would bomb them and the press should go and investigate this to save this country which is now in a mess,” he alleged.

He appealed to those families affected by these dastardly acts, not to take laws into their hands while he assured to make sure that justice prevails.

Reacting to the statement, Comrade Modestus Nwamkpa, the Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma, said that the LP governorship candidate has case to answer and to explain to Imo people why insecurity has persisted in the State.

He said that less than 24 hours after the recent attack that resulted in killing of soldiers, Achonu appeared in the same spot the incident occurred without security claiming that he bought the land there to build a police post.





He said: “He has one or two things to explain to Imolites concerning the attack”.

The Uzodinma’s political appointee said that Sen. Achonu accusing Governor Uzodimma is like pointing four fingers while one is pointing at him.

While he said that Governor Uzodimma cannot destroy a house he built, Nwampka blamed those he said want to take power out from the Governor as those instigating insecurity in the State.

