I am not aware of any $41.8m US judgement ― Chimaroke Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East senatorial district,

Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has described as a ruse the report of a $41.8 million judgement against him in the United States.

The federal lawmaker in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja said the report was fake news and targeted at maligning him because of his alternative views on the recent political development in the country.

“Campaign of calumny, intimidation, insults and abuse orchestrated to suppress and diminish my voice.

“However my voice will grow louder and more persistent. I know my recent position will attract this attack by those who cannot tolerate alternative views. Democracy allows alternative viewpoints.

“If I cannot express my opinion and take a stand who will?

“There was no such judgement anywhere. The author of the fake news is a known blackmailer. I’m not surprised that he has offered himself as a willing tool for this hatchet job once again.

“I left Enugu state on a solid foundation 15 years ago. Records of our accomplishments is an open book. No amount of mudslinging can rewrite our history.

“I urge our people and Nigerians alike to ignore the mischievous report sponsored by political foes and professional blackmailers,” he said.

