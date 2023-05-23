Tech entrepreneur and the CEO of Hagital Consulting, Yomi Omiyale who is making waves in Africa’s tech education landscape by providing innovative training programs and empowering individuals has said young Africans can maximize the opportunities in the tech industry even without resources.

According to him, young Africans can maximise their potential and build something reasonable with their career with free tutorials on platforms like YouTube, adding that while It may be a slower and more challenging path, with consistent effort, they can master the necessary skills.

Speaking with Tribune Online about the inspiration behind starting Hagital Consulting and the idea of a Tech Skills Training Institute, Omiyale reflects on his modest background, which fuelled his desire to uplift others.

According to him “In 2018, I set a goal to help hundreds of people break through in their finances. After trying numerous wealth creation techniques without success, I sought a proven, sustainable, and reliable business that anyone could succeed at. Technology became the answer, and I launched our Tech Training program, enabling thousands of individuals to find a reliable means of livelihood through digital marketing and other tech skills.”

Speaking further about the role of the government and private sector in promoting tech education and improving access to training in Africa, Omiyale advocated for collaborative efforts, emphasising the importance of creating an enabling environment through appropriate regulations.

“Hagital Consulting is not just a business; it’s also a ministry dedicated to transforming careers and finances through high-quality Tech Training. Our job is not complete until our students secure good jobs, freelance gigs, or start their own tech businesses.”

Despite Omiyale’s background in Tax Accounting and experience in the Oil and Gas Industry, he successfully transitioned into the tech industry.

Yomi recalls, “It was quite challenging to manage both business and career, but with perseverance and countless sleepless nights, I made it work.”

