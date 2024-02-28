Two major challenges confronting Africans are ill-health and poverty, but unfortunately, leaders on the continent look to the West for the solutions to these problems.

However, Nature’s Renaissance International (NRI), established in 2020, has come out to specifically address these two major challenges. Through its products which tackles different ailments, including issues affecting women like fibroid, arthritis, s3xually transmitted diseases (STDs), among others, the company has been able to help in the area of looking after the health of Africans.

In the area of poverty, it has also been able to lift many out of their financial distress.

Speaking during the mega summit/awards ceremony in Ibadan on Saturday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NRI, Professor Clinton Brown Odiagbe, said Africans must rise up to confront the challenges facing the continent, adding that the West will never want the continent to be at par with it economically.

Professor Odiagbe said all the West wants from Africa is for them to keep controlling the continent, “and it is only when we rise up and think for ourselves that we can actually achieve great things.”

The founder, who went down memory lane about how the company started during the COVID-19 period, said he has the vision of a strong Africa driven by Africans, “so that is why NRI is in Nigeria and eight other African countries, and we are eradicating poverty and addressing ill-health of Africans through our operations.”

The South West Coordinator of the organisation, Dr (Mrs) Naomi Odigie, in her remarks, said through its operations, the company has been able to turn people of different societal standings into wealthy people.

She charged the people to partner with the company in other to secure their financial situation.

While speaking, chairman/board of directors of the company, Elder Dennis Nwankwo, said one’s situation in life depends on the steps one takes, adding that taking the leap to join NRI is the beginning of another journey that will lead into prosperity.

The event saw the presentation of different sums of money as compensation to members/distributors ranging from N50,000 to N10 million.

Eight members were also awarded cars for their contributions to the development of the organisation.

In her testimony about the company, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Oluwayemisi Adeola, said she was a teacher during the COVID-19 lockdown and she suffered after the schools were shut for about six months.

She said a sister of hers introduced her to NRI, “although I was initially skeptical about it, but since I was ready for a change of situation, I embraced it.

“Today, I am financially sorted and I am one of the car awardees today.”