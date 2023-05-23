The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law eight bills of far-reaching impact, one of which is the National Social Investment Establishment Act, 2023.

While commending the President for signing into law several bills since his assumption of office in 2019, Hon. Gbajabiamila noted that laws that impact the socioeconomic and political growth of the nation have always been of priority to him.

Recall that the bill was passed by the House in April 2022 and forwarded to the Senate.

The effect of these new laws on the generality of Nigerians cannot be overemphasized because, besides institutionalizing due diligence, the implementation of these life-changing laws becomes a constitutional matter that can no longer be subjected to the whims of any individual.

The Speaker expressed his excitement at the National Social Investment Establishment Act, which he said has the potential to bring governance closer to the grassroots.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said his excitement stemmed from the fact that he sponsored the first of the National Social Investment Establishment Bills in 2020, where he proposed, amongst others, the need to establish the National Social Investment Coordinating Office to manage the implementation of the National Social Investment programmes aimed at alleviating poverty and improving human development indices and for the overall social development of Nigeria.

