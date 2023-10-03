Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) said it has achieved significant milestones in its campaign to fight cancer in Nigeria.

The Cancer Foundation stated that it has reached more than 25,000 individuals across various communities in its Cancer Education and Awareness Programs in its over 50 sensitisation programs.

Medicaid announced its annual awareness and fundraising campaign, tagged #WalkAwayCancer, on October 28th, 2023.

This year’s event, themed “A March of Hope,” is dedicated to raising awareness about cancer and mobilizing support for individuals confronting this formidable adversary.

The Chief Executive Officer of MCF, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, revealed these while announcing its annual awareness and fundraising campaign, tagged #WalkAwayCancer, on October 28th.

The Cancer Foundation further that it has distributed over 50,000 informational brochures and pamphlets to hospitals, clinics, and public spaces, Reached over 1 million people on social media with cancer awareness messages, generated over 25,000 engagements, Patient Support and Care Initiatives, Subsidized chemotherapies for 67 cancer patients through the Patient Access Programme (PACE).

Shinkafi-Bagudu while commenting on the upcoming event, explained that the annual free breast and cervical cancer screenings are part of Medicaid’s commitment to provide accessible and affordable healthcare for women as well as educate the general public on the most common form of cancer affecting women.”

It has also provided free mammography services to over 2000 women, offered emotional and financial support to 200 cancer patients and their families, organised free cancer screening camps, benefiting over 100,000 individuals, Research and Development.

Cancer Foundation said it has contributed N10,000,000 to innovative cancer research studies and fostered partnerships with renowned Nigerian and international researchers.

