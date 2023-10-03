Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has issued a stern warning that any monarch linked to cases of election violence in his domain will face dethronement.

Diri, reiterating his commitment to zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, emphasised that the government would not stand idly by and allow criminal elements to take control of the state.

He made this declaration while leading the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign team on a visit to the palace of Okpo XXI of Okpoama Kingdom, King Ebitimi Banigo, at Okpoama in Brass Local Government Area of the state.

Expressing gratitude to the Okpoama monarch, the council of chiefs, and other stakeholders for their royal blessings and warm reception, the state’s leader urged them to maintain the current atmosphere of peace in the state before, during, and after the election.

“Political parties and their supporters should be allowed to canvass for votes without molestation.

“Let me caution that any traditional ruler that conspires to breach the peace during the election risks being dethroned by my administration.

We will not condone electoral violence as a government that upholds democratic principles.”

