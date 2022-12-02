How VPNs Help Stop DDoS Attacks

There is no doubt that a network security tool like a VPN secures you from DDoS attacks . DDoS or Distributed Denial of Service attacks are cyberattacks (types of illegal hacks) that can bring a website or a server to a halt, meaning that they are dangerous for both average citizens and the largest of organizations. DDoS is a highly illegal but, unfortunately, very popular method of disrupting a server remotely. This is simply because they are easy to launch and readily available on the dark web to purchase.

Though, many have faced prison sentences because of DDoS attacks, while organizations have suffered great damage. The scary thing is that DDoS attacks can be purchased as a malware kit by anybody with access to the dark web (via the Tor browser).

What Is a DDoS Attack?

A DDoS affects sensitive data, private information, financial information, business information, and even government information. They pose a risk to technology resources, networks, and intellectual property. Cyber dangers typically originate from outside sources, but they can also emerge from inside a firm, like an employee. Cyber risks can occasionally arise from human or unintentional errors as well as from computer system vulnerabilities.

An assault on a server known as a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) occurs when several systems bombard it with malicious traffic. Eventually, the server becomes overloaded and either crashes or stops responding to even valid requests. One of the most feared cyberattacks is the DDoS attack and with good reason. A well-executed DDoS assault may be nearly impossible to halt and extremely challenging to prevent. Even the most advanced IT firms’ servers are susceptible to them starting at any time and becoming unusable.

The basic idea is the same regardless of the size of the onslaught. Overwhelm a server with requests that it cannot process and then do this repeatedly until it crashes or stops responding. Repairing service interruptions can frequently take hours and result in significant financial losses.

Where large organizations are concerned, a DDoS attack is usually run by a “bot herder” or hacker that can control several DDoS attacks at the same time.

What Is a Virtual Private Network (VPN)?

An encrypted connection between a device and a network via the Internet is known as a virtual private network or VPN. Proxies are similar too, but less comprehensive. The secure transmission of sensitive data is aided by the encrypted connection. It makes it impossible for unauthorized parties to eavesdrop on the traffic and enables remote work for the user. The use of VPN technology is common in business settings.

Thus, it is one method of connecting securely and encrypted over a less secure network, such as the internet. A VPN allows a private network to be expanded using a public network, such as the internet. To provide a secure connection, tunneling protocols are used.

A VPN Can Help Stop a DDoS Attack

The answer to this question is not a one-way street, by any means. In short, yes, VPNs do help, however, under certain circumstances, it may be too late to stop a DDoS attack. Let’s look at this further.

Finding the target is the initial stage in a denial-of-service attack (whether it is “distributed” or not). Each entity on the Internet is given an IP address that serves as its unique identity. The victim can be the target of a DoS or DDoS attack if the attackers obtain the target IP address.

Your IP address can be hidden with a VPN, which makes it very challenging for threat actors to target you with denial-of-service assaults. So yes, a VPN can thwart DoS and DDoS attacks in theory.





However, the attacker might be able to determine your true IP address if they have access to your system through a backdoor or if they have infected your computer with a Remote Access Trojan (RAT). An attacker can also defeat the IP-cloaking security that a VPN gives you once they learn your real IP address.

If you have a static IP address, this complicates matters even further because threat actors can continue to target you unless you change it. Keep in mind that a DoS or DDoS assault that has already begun cannot be stopped by a VPN.

Attackers might potentially try to access the VPN provider’s servers. Customers across the company’s whole clientele range could be at risk if the defenses aren’t strong. For this reason, it is important to use a premium, established VPN client.

DDoS is something that makes the lives of VPN providers very stressful and difficult.

Extra Steps You Can Take to Stop DDoS Attacks Affecting You

Furthermore, even while utilizing a VPN, you can still be at risk if the VPN connection suddenly stops if attackers are continuously watching your connection. If the VPN connection drops, the majority of systems are set up to failover to their default, insecure connection, allowing the attacker to access your real IP address.

As such, an Internet kill switch is a feature of contemporary VPNs like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and others that keeps your device from falling back to an unsecured connection if the VPN connection is suddenly lost. Though VPNs can’t guarantee protection from denial-of-service assaults, by masking your IP address, they can, at the very least, deter threat actors from choosing you as their target.

Leaving your VPN on all the time is one approach to get relief from worry about DoS and DDoS attacks. This can easily be done by enabling the auto-connect feature on all networks. Threat actors will have a tougher time identifying you with your real IP address the more time you spend behind your VPN’s privacy shield.

Naturally, stay away from visiting dubious websites, installing files, games, or media from dubious sources on your computer, and dealing with unknown email attachments. Your VPN would be ineffective in this scenario if attackers were to backdoor your system and rapidly determine your true IP address, leaving you open to DoS and DDoS attacks.