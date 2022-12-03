Sanwo- Olu to commission 10km Okitipupa/ Igbokoda road constructed by Akeredolu in Ondo

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu will commission the 10km Okitipupa-Igbokoda road in Ondo state, constructed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, led administration in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, who said Sanwo-Olu will commission the road at the Okitipupa.

According to the statement, the Okitipupa-Igbokoda bye pass road is one of the numerous landmark road projects done by the Akeredolu-led administration across the state.

The statement stated that “The 10km Okitipupa-Igbokoda Road is a virgin road constructed to provide an alternative route to ease heavy traffic in Okitipupa town.

“The essence of the road is to divert traffic from inside Okitipupa town and reduced vehicular movement through Okitipupa, particularly the market to Igbokoda.

“The Governor Akeredolu administration has recorded giant strides in road construction and other infrastructural development in the state since its inception in 2017.

“Over 274.11km of roads across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State have been completed while 120km are ongoing across the three senatorial districts.

“Among the completed roads awaiting commissioning are 4.5km Agadagba Obon-New Ajapa road in Ese-Odo Local Government Area; 3.0km Oke Igbo Township roads, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government; 16.65km Ikaramu-Akunnu- chainage 7- Oke – agbe road in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area, 1.6km Ikaro Township road, in Ose Local Government Area, and rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of 32km Araromi-Alape road in Ilaje.”

