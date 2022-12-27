How visual printmaking is changing Nigeria’s art industry

There are days when you look around your home, particularly the walls, and can’t help but feel like something is missing. Though it’s hard to identify, deep down you know that without that item, everywhere feels and looks empty. That item is what we call an “artwork.”

The history of Nigerian art is fascinating. The dawn of the 15th century saw an explosion in the art scene.

Just let it sink in for a moment. You believe in yourself and your abilities, and that’s the all-important first step. Because many artists let excuses and fear—fear of the unknown, fear of taking risks, fear of failure—stop them from even trying.

Visual Print making was introduced in Nigeria 1958 and no Nigerian found it fascinating to indulge in the field because they feel it was not worth the time until Tosin Oyeniyi started making the business lucrative and became the first in the country to indulge in Visual Lino print making, now every artist are beginning to see light in the business.

Tosin Oyeniyi is an Art enthusiast, archivist and antiquarian. He hails from Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Nigeria where he spent his childhood and teenage years before migrating to other parts of the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The meticulous and intrinsically talented Print-Making Artist predictably exploded after bagging his first Degree from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) where he studied Fine and Applied Arts and graduated as a Graphics specialist.

He has since stuck with a similitude of an even blend of naturalism and post-expressionism as he colourfully and ingeniously shares the rich and vast African beauty, stories, sceneries and culture with the rest of the world through Prints.





Tosin is one of Nigeria’s foremost visual printmaking artists. His works have developed from small scale to large-scale now an international sort after brand. His style of printmaking has gained him critical acclaim, as he transforms simple objects into intricate, sometimes monumental art works.

Tosin has showcased his work at many international fairs and exhibitions including Contemporary Linocut at Kingsborough Art Museum, New York, USA., Freedom Not-Negotiable; Artsy. Forgotten Identity; Artsy, Indispensable Woman 1; Artsy, RENCONTRE Internationale de Gravure, Elbirou Art Gallery, Sousse, Tunisia.

DIY Art Show, Sweden, The ART of Adventure, Lagos Nigeria among others. His works are regularly featured at international auction houses including; 1stdips Auctions, Connecting The World Through The Arts, MODHAFEST, USA and The Gävle konstgrafiker workshop. Sweden etc

Some of his artworks are in international museum and some private collections such as Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, Africa museum etc.