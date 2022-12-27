PSV, Liverpool agree “record transfer” for Dutch star Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Netherlands international Cody Gakpo, his club PSV have announced in a statement on their website.

According to the statement, negotiations were completed on Boxing Day, with the Dutch side giving Gakpo permission to travel to England.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with several of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Manchester United thought to be initially leading the move for the attacker, after emerging as a key part of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side.

The forward has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie games this season, and impressed heavily for the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar, where he scored three goals.

PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. — PSV (@PSV) December 26, 2022

Sporting Tribune reports that Gakpo is now on course to arrive at Anfield in the January transfer window. Liverpool had been in the hunt for midfield reinforcements in the January window, but injuries to Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz forced Klopp’s hand in signing an attacker with pedigree.

The statement reads, “PSV and Liverpool have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

“The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.”

Both clubs would not make an announcement on the fee, but general manager Marcel Brands stated, “this is a record transfer for PSV,” with the club’s previous record being the sale of Hirving Lozano to Napoli for a reported €45m.