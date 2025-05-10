Ask the Doctor

How to stay healthy at 70

Wale Okediran
I recently clocked 70 years of age and will like to know the best way to stay healthy even as I advance in age.

Grace (By SMS)

Experts usually advocate the following five important nuggets; Never drink minerals such as Coca Cola or packaged fruit juices. Absolutely. If you want to drink fruit juice, make lemonade, or drink coconut water or just plain clear water. Minerals are regarded as bad for the body due to the excessive amount of sugar while fruit juices contain cancer-causing preservatives and unhealthy amounts of sugar. 

Continue drinking water and fresh lemonade. It is also advisable for you to walk at least 30 minutes a day. Not only does it improve heart function, but it also speeds up brain function, which is good for memory and clarity. You need 8 hours of sleep a day. If you can handle it, it’s basically 8 hours. 

Sleep not only rests the body, but also boosts immune function and promotes healing and regeneration. Reducing carbohydrates intake is another important piece of advice. On top of that. Just eat less rice, wheat, and bread. They’re also necessary for energy, so don’t stop right away. But if you eat a bowlful of rice every day, you should cut the amount in half starting now. If you eat two slices of bread, cut them into slices. You’ll immediately notice your body is lighter and your body lines will begin to appear. In 6 months, you’ll lose about 3 kg without having to worry about exercise. Eating eggs is also very much advisable.

Eggs are the cheapest natural source of high-quality protein. They are rich in high-quality amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and brain-boosting fats. Eggs are easy to digest (for people without congenital heart disease from high cholesterol) and help strengthen bones, promote hair growth, and preserve vision.

