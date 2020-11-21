How to make a paper craft

Dear children, I hope you all had a nice time at school this week. I am glad it’s another Saturday.

Today, I want you to make a paper craft for yourself – a May Basket. Though, when you read through the instruction on how to make it, you will discover its uses but you can keep your stationery there for a safe keep and easy access each time you need them.

Make These May Baskets in a Few Simple Steps

May baskets are small baskets that have traditionally been left on the doorsteps or hung on the doorknobs of friends, family, and neighbors on the first day of May. They are often filled with treats, flowers, and other small gifts, and in some cases, can be used to express romantic interest.

Gather the Materials

To begin, gather the materials you will need to make these pretty May baskets. You will need:

Coloured paper (text weight—not too thick since you are making cones)

Double-sided tape (like Therm O Web’s SuperTape, a good-quality tape that really stays)

Paper doily (You can buy paper doilies or make your own with a doily punch—this doily punch starter kit is from Martha Stewart.)

Hole puncher

Scissors

Ribbon

Roll the Paper Into a Cone Shape

Roll the Paper Into a Cone Shape

Bring the other side (with the tape on it) toward the rolled paper to complete the cone shape. Once it looks right, press together the edges to seal the cone shape.

Tape the Lace Doily on the Cone

Tape the paper doily onto the cone. (You can use one or layer a couple—whatever you and your child decide you want to complete this pretty look.)

Add a Ribbon Handle

Take your hole punch and make holes on either side of the May basket. To make a handle, put a ribbon through and secure on both sides by making a double knot.

Make a Bunch of May Baskets in Different Colors

Now your May baskets are finished!

SOURCE://www.thesprucecrafts

