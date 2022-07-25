How to get ready for an interview

Interviews are one of the processes you need to go through before being employed in an organisation.

Preparing for an interview entails taking a lot of time to thoughtfully consider all the things that need to be known about the role you are applying for and the company you are applying to.

There are certain things you should do or know while preparing for an interview. This article will shed more light on this.

1. Ask yourself questions ahead

It is necessary that you ask yourself questions pertaining to the role you are applying for before heading out for an interview. Ask yourself the following questions:

Why do I need this job? What would be my input to the company? Do I have the qualifications and all it takes for this role?

If you are able to answer these questions positively, then you are good to go for the interview.

2. Do research on the company or organisation

It is necessary that you research all you need to know about the company or role you are applying for. It is dangerous and risky to go for an interview knowing little or nothing about the role or the organisation. You must at least know the following things about the company

The aims and objectives of the company The skills and experience that are valued by the company The individuals in charge of the organisation News and recent events from the organisation The company’s social media accounts The company’s goals and targets

3. Prepare to answer questions

The best way to prepare your questions is to gather possible questions that may be asked for interviews. It is important that you don’t go for an interview without having more details. Google, YouTube and other social media platforms will be of great help. Gather as much information as possible.

This will give you more insight on how to answer questions.

4. Dress well and responsibly





Going for an interview wearing revealing outfits or crazy jeans might just show you aren’t prepared to get employed. A corporate outfit for you as a lady or a gentleman is advisable to be worn. Dressing irresponsibly will make you forfeit the job. Companies and organisations have different rules for dress code conduct. Some companies don’t employ people with dreadlocks, or people with tattoos on exposed parts of the body. Before going to an interview, get a nice outfit and be sure to continue to dress responsibly even after you’ve gotten the job.

5. Be confident and believe in yourself

Confidence is one of the keys to getting your dream job. It is often said that someone who has little or no information but has confidence might win over someone who knows what to say but has no confidence in communicating his knowledge.

After dressing responsibly, walk and answer questions with confidence. This will show that you know what you are doing. Fidgeting in the presence of your interviewer(s) will make you appear fragile and weak. It sends a whole lot of information.

6. Master your CV

This is for those who seek help from brands or people for the construction of their curriculum vitae (CV).

It is not a crime to seek help for CV writing, but make sure you read through your CV. Some recruiters ask simple questions from CVs to test the intelligence of the interviewee. It is a pity they don’t master or read through their CVs. This makes questions from the interviewee catch them off guard.

Before going for an interview, go over your curriculum vitae over and over again.

7. Prepare to sell yourself wisely

Selling yourself entails telling the company what you can do. When preparing for an interview, figure out your skills related to the role and how you can contribute to the growth of the department or organisation using your skills.

Share your experiences and achievements with your employer with evidence. Your employer is concerned about what you have to offer and deliver to the company.

