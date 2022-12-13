How suspected ritualists removed eye of 12-year-old boy in Bauchi ― Police

Bauchi State Police Command is now on trail of two people suspected to be ritualists who plucked out one of the two eyes of a 12-year-old Almajiri boy.

The incident was sad to have occurred in Kafin Madaki, the headquarters of Ganjuwa LGA of the State.

According to a press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan has ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstance that led to the plucking of the boy’s eye.

The boy, an indigene of Kano state, was attending Qur’anic education (Almajiranci) in Kafin-Madaki when the incident occurred on December 9, 2022, at about 0200hrs at Unguwar Yamma, not far from the victim’s school (Tsangaya).

It was revealed that two unknown people who came on a motorcycle (Bajaj) lured the victim to a nearby house to assist them to call a lady in a house nearby.

They however took the victim on their bike straight to an isolated area near Hanyar Gonar Wakili of the same village where they stopped the motorcycle near a bushy area and forcefully plucked the right eye of the victim and consequently abandoned him in his pool of blood.

The victim managed to reach a point where he was sighted by some of his colleagues who rushed him to their teacher.





The incident was reported to the Ganjuwa Divisional Police Headquarters while the victim was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi (ATBUTH).

The Commissioner of Police appealed to the general public to always be security conscious and report strange people and suspicious movements in their communities.

He also assured that perpetrators would be apprehended soon.