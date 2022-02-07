‘How successful dredging projects, our expansion will support FG revenue enhancement drive’

B&Q Dredging Limited has disclosed that with the success recorded by the company from its operations in the Second Niger Bridge project in Anambra/Delta State and Elegushi and Eletu axis in creating a new city in Lagos, it is ready for expansion into newer markets.

James Okeati, the Operations Manager, said this at the first edition of the Nestoil Group Media roundtable in 2022, with B & Q Dredging Limited the focus. B & Q is a member of the Nestoil Group.

Okeati based this on the dredging firm’s contribution towards creating a new viable city that will expand the country’s revenue base with the land reclamation projects in Elegushi – completed six months ahead of schedule – and Eletu, an ongoing three-year project it intends to complete ahead of schedule with its massive investments. Upon completion of the land reclamation, Eletu will be similar to the Eko Atlantic project, he stated.

The Elegushi land reclamation project, he said, came from the referral gotten from the excellent execution of their lot, six months ahead of schedule in the second Niger Bridge construction, one of the most important infrastructure projects that will connect the most economically active regions of Nigeria.

Okeati said the company beat other top firms in getting the projects with its capacity, expertise, and investments in dredging machinery, especially Pirat-X, presently one of the largest dredgers in the country.

Speaking further on the advantage of Pirat-X, he said it can dredge and transport up to 2,500 cubic meters of soil-water mixture per hour, over a distance of 6km without any external booster and is equipped with a Christmas Tree arrangement, which enables it to work in offshore facilities and platforms.

He argued that Pirat-X has a great advantage for large land reclamations, long-range sand delivery, and offshore trenching and dredging. In the field, it is continuously monitored and evaluated with underwater viewing equipment in combination with a DGPS system, mixture density, and speed measuring system. Its Rainbow system ensures that unwanted elements and dirt that could impact the project are removed.

With the acquisition of MV Rebecca Lynn tugboat to move Pirat-X, the company is in conversation with Royal IHC to bring in an Upper Dredger. He asserts that the investment is made due to its new market expansion plans.

“People marvel at our success, but the three pillars behind all we do are; the quality standard of jobs that we deliver to our clients; the safety of our people which is paramount, as since starting operation in 2005, no fatality has been recorded; and making the environment better after any project without negative impact”, he affirmed.

Speaking on environmental protection, he said an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is done before any project is undertaken and on any suggestion of a negative impact on the environment, the job is not undertaken.

“The ability to preserve the environment is a part of our success story as all activities are undertaken to ensure the sustenance of the environment,’’ he enthused.