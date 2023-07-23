Tragedy struck Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of Ogun as six friends reportedly died after taking alcohol in their friend’s house in Ogbogbo area of the State.

Police in Ogun confirmed the development to newsmen on Saturday.

TRIBUNE ONLINE learned the incident occurred on Tuesday, at a drinking joint where the seven friends reportedly gathered to have a nice time.

On what transpired before the ugly incident, an eyewitness account disclosed the deceased and the suspect had serious altercation at the joint but later resolved their matter.

It was further gathered that the suspect offered to donate a bottle of drink to affirm their reconciliation.

According to a source, all those that had the drink died, except the seventh person that allegedly served the drink from his home.

He was said not to have partaken of it.

The source said that some hours after they had dispersed, news filtered into the town that two of them had died, while four others were hospitalised.

It also said that the four died the following day.

The suspect was reported to have fled the area in the wake of the incident.

“I just confirmed that something like that occurred but the families said they were not pressing charges and prefer to bury their dead,” Command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to NAN on Saturday.





