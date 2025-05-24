How severe is dementia?

My uncle has been diagnosed with dementia. Kindly let me know the severity of the ailment.

Segun (by SMS)

Yes, dementia is considered a very severe disease, particularly in its later stages. It significantly impacts a person’s life, leading to a decline in cognitive abilities, physical health, and overall well-being. While the severity can vary, dementia ultimately impacts a person’s ability to perform daily tasks, requiring increasing levels of care and support.

