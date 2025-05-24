Ask the Doctor

How severe is dementia?

Dr. Wale Okediran
severity of dementia

My uncle has been diagnosed with dementia. Kindly let me know the severity of the ailment.

Segun (by SMS)

Yes, dementia is considered a very severe disease, particularly in its later stages. It significantly impacts a person’s life, leading to a decline in cognitive abilities, physical health, and overall well-being. While the severity can vary, dementia ultimately impacts a person’s ability to perform daily tasks, requiring increasing levels of care and support. 

READ ALSO: Africa might become dementia capital of the world by 2050 — Prof Akinyemi

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Getting stuck during s3x Getting stuck during s3x
Next Article Husband's irresponsibility My wife arrested me with Amotekun ‘for owing bank N500,000’ —Husband

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×