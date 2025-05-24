Getting stuck during s3x

I have heard about cases of couples getting stuck while having s3x. Kindly let me know if this is scientifically possible or just a piece of rumours.

Chijioke (by Email)

Although it may sound very strange, but it is possible for a penis to get stuck inside a vagina during intercourse. This condition is called penis captivus, and it’s a rare case. It’s so rare, in fact, that anecdotal reports are the only way doctors and health experts know it happens. It’s unclear how often penis captivus occurs because couples may be able to disconnect from one another before medical attention is necessary. And they may never report the incident to a doctor. In the event that you find yourself unable to disengage from intercourse, it’s important to stay calm. Knowing what’s happening can help you and your partner wait out penis captivus.

For penis captivus to occur, a series of events during s3x must take place. The penis, which fills with blood during an erection, may continue to grow in size before orgasm. The vagina’s walls, which are made of muscular tissue, expand and contract during s3x.

The muscles inside the vagina may pulse slightly during an orgasm, too. On occasion, the vaginal muscles may contract more than typical. These contractions can narrow the vaginal opening. This narrowing could prevent a man from removing his penis, especially if he’s still engorged and erect.

After orgasm, the vaginal muscles will begin to relax. If the man also reaches orgasm, the blood will begin to drain from his penis, and the erection will ease. You may be able to remove the penis from the vagina as these events occur. Most people who experience penis captivus can expect to be stuck together for just a few seconds. Staying calm and letting the muscles relax will help you unhook from each other.

In the event that you remain stuck after a few minutes, call for emergency medical attention. A doctor or healthcare provider may be able to inject a muscle relaxer into you or your partner to help ease the contractions.

If this keeps happening, make a point to tell your doctor at your next visit. They may want to look for possible underlying conditions, such as vaginismus or blood flow problems, that could contribute to the unusual situation. Most couples will be able to separate after a few seconds, or at worst, a few minutes. While it may be uncomfortable, stop the action and wait it out. You’ll be unhooked soon enough

READ ALSO: Man found to be HIV-positive after raping, deflowering girl with sickle cell disease in Abuja