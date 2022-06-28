How quality materials, lab tests help us maintain high standards in construction industry ― Hammakopp

Hammakopp Consortium, a civil construction, maintenance, and fabrication firm, has stated that its insistence on standards and quality before undergoing any construction project is why it has made its mark in the construction industry.

Hammakopp has a well-equipped laboratory where various construction materials are tested before being deployed to sites and this, it says, has been the game-changer as most of the causes of poor road construction, building construction collapse etc. are due to the inability of some construction companies to do appropriate testing before starting their projects. Another reason is the use of sub-standard materials in construction activities.

The Head of Operations, Ikenna Chukwudum stated this at the media parley organized by Hammakopp to intimate the public about its success story and how it has become the preferred local construction partner of multinationals. Hammakopp is a subsidiary of the Nestoil Group.

Chukwudum said, “We deploy a unique combination of local and foreign professionals that deliver excellent services to the Construction Industry. Our policy of using the best available resources combined with duteous supervision that ensures a safe working environment without compromising on quality has put us ahead.”

He stated that asides from some of the various construction projects they have delivered for the federal government and some state governments, their contribution towards the Second Niger Bridge construction in partnership with Julius Berger is a game-changer that shows they have come of age.

He said, “Hammakopp Consortium, are experts in developing projects from the pre-feasibility phase through conceptual design and FEED studies, detailed design, procurement, construction, and project management and implementation. Though we started small, as ours is an indigenous conglomerate actively engaged in diverse sectors of the Nigerian and International markets, we have grown to be highly regarded in the construction sector and for us working with Julius Berger to make the 2nd Niger Bridge a reality, shows how the industry players respect our craft.”

On how the sector can grow, he said the major challenge facing the construction sector is funding and payment for projects done, as most times, it is difficult to be paid for projects done, especially during a change of government.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





‘’The major issue is funding, payment for projects done and that is like 50 per cent of the challenges faced by construction companies. If that is settled, the other challenges can be sorted’’.

Hammakopp, incorporated in 1999, is a one-stop shop for Civil Construction, Maintenance and Fabrication, Environmental and Sewage treatment, heavy structural fabrication, inspection, and maintenance services. It has installed its own Asphalt Plant, located in its Okija Base, and has the capacity of turning out approximately 120 tons of top-grade asphalt products per hour.

He projected that the company has put systems in place so that in the coming years Hammakopp will be classified among the multinational companies thriving in the country. He said their level of investment in their staff and materials has put them on that pedestal, and they are ready to make the local players proud of their innovations in the sector.